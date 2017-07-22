BRIEF-Cliq Digital buys majority participation in UK peers UME, MM

July 22 (Reuters) - Cliq Digital AG

* Says signed agreement to acquire 51 percent participation in operations of UK companies universal Mobile Enterprises (UME) and Moonlight Mobile (MM)

* Says bought 100 percent of shares in UME and MM, set up new entity to run UME and MM as per June 1, 2017, in which Cliq Digital holds 51 percent.

* Says remaining 49 percent of shares in new entity to be held by UME and MM founders, Richard Keely and Alex Rocke, who will continue to manage the operative business.

* Says UME and MM are active in distribution of digital products.

* Says expects its participation in UME and MM will show a positive impact on its group earnings. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)