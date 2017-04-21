April 21 Cloetta AB

* Q1 net sales for quarter declined by 0.8 per cent to SEK 1,347m (1,358) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 1.2 per cent.

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 93m (108). Profit for period amounted to SEK 59m (44).

* Q1 operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 110m (126).

* Reuters poll: cloetta Q1 adjusted operating profit was seen at 128 million SEK, net sales at 1,377 million