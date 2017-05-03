UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Clorox Co
* Clorox reports q3 fiscal year 2017 results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $5.25 to $5.35 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.31, revenue view $5.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to anticipate q4 ebit margin to increase, reflecting lower selling and administrative expenses
* Clorox co - qtrly net sales $ 1,477 million versus $1,426 million
* Q3 revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources