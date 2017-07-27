FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 hours
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy announces qtrly loss per share $0.09
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy announces qtrly loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc. announces results for the second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $229.2 million versus $174.2 million

* Qtrly total tons sold 14.4 million versus 11.9 million

* For 2017, company currently plans to ship between 56 and 59 million tons, with current commitments to sell 56 million tons

* Company is currently contracted to sell 34 million tons in 2018

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $20 - $25 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $237.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.