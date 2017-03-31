BRIEF-Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
* Hilton Grand Vacations announces pricing of secondary offering
March 31 Cloudera Inc:
* Cloudera Inc files for IPO up to $200 million of common stock
* Applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CLDR" - SEC filing
* Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities are underwriters to IPO
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee
* Hilton grand vacations announces secondary offering of 9,650,000 shares of common stock
NEW YORK, June 14 The chief executive of WeWork Cos Inc said on Wednesday the coworking space startup he co-founded is now generating $1 billion a year in revenue at current rates and will launch an initial public offering, but did not say where or when.