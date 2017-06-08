PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on weaker Treasury yields, easing dollar

BENGALURU, June 22 Gold prices climbed on Thursday as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,251.91 per ounce at 0120 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in the previous session, its largest intra-day percentage change since June 6. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery gained 0.6 percent to $1,253.10 per ounce. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve