May 29 Clover Industries Ltd:

* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago

* Fy heps is expected to be between 66.12 and 94.42 cents compared to 188.9 cents reported for previous corresponding period