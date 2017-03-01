UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Clover Industries Ltd:
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2016 and declaration of scrip distribution
* Six-month revenue up 2.1 pct to R5.1 billion
* HY HEPS down 14.7 pct to 99.8 cents
* Interim dividend per share of 24.2 cents
* Mitigate further volatility in selling prices, clover took decision to hedge diesel prices for full financial year
* Remains confident that long-term benefits of City Deep integration and new launches will accrue in second half of financial year and beyond
* Weakened global economy and muted consumer sentiment will have a significant impact on Clover
* Inflationary cost increases will continue to be a challenge and structural changes are required as consumers remain under pressure
* Will also continue to investigate adjacent revenue streams (new principal income)
* Will continue to expand its operations withib bnls region, and to pursue export opportunities in africa where currency risks can be mitigated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources