June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc:
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement
of settlement intended to settle purported class action
litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology
* Clovis Oncology -under terms of proposed settlement,
putative class of purchasers of co's securities to receive total
consideration of about $142.0 million
* Clovis Oncology Inc - cash portion of proposed settlement
is expected to be funded by company's insurance carriers - SEC
filing
* Clovis Oncology - in connection with proposed settlement,
expects to record charge to earnings in Q2 2017 in amount of
about $142.0 million
* Clovis Oncology Inc - in connection with proposed
settlement, expects to record receivable of about $25.0 million
from insurance carriers in Q2 2017
