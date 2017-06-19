BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics sees IPO priced between $5-$7/shr
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing
June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc:
* Clovis Oncology announces proposed offering of common stock
* Clovis Oncology Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock to raise aggregate proceeds of approximately $250 million
* Clovis Oncology Inc - to use net proceeds of offering for sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca in United States, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 U.S. meal kit company Home Chef is exploring options including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said, as its biggest competitor, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, prepares to go public and Amazon.com Inc circles its turf.
* Two Harbors Investment Corp announces agreement to contribute its commercial real estate assets to Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. In connection with Granite Point IPO