May 30 Cls Holdings Plc:

* Cls holdings - has exchanged contracts to acquire a multi-let office property in dortmund, germany, for eur 35.6 million, excluding costs, from a US investment manager

* Transaction will be financed with existing cash resources and debt from a local German Bank