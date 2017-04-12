April 12 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:

* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion

* Q1 revenue $221.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $222.1 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* For fiscal year 2017, co reiterates adjusted EBITDA guidance in range of $255 million to $265 million

* ClubCorp Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.12

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S