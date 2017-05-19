UPDATE 3-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
May 19 CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL):
* REG-CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL): STRONG PROFIT TREND CREATING SCOPE FOR CONTINUED GROWT
* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 133 PERCENT TO SEK 622.2 MILLION
* JAN-MARCH EBITDA SEK 70.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
NEW YORK, June 19 Now that Bill Cosby's first sex assault trial has ended in deadlock, the difficulty of seating an unbiased jury for the famed entertainer's retrial may have ratcheted higher, thanks to blanket media coverage of the sensational case, legal experts say.
* OTT Financial says its payment platform, OTT pay, signed cooperation agreement with Alipay of Ant Financial Services Group to provide Alipay services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: