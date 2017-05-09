May 9 Cmc Markets Plc

* Says welcomes outcome of Bafin regulatory consultation into retail CFD industry in Germany, which requires the implementation of negative balance protection.

* Says already offers negative balance protection, so will comply with Bafin proposals in full by required deadline. There are no further changes for clients.

* Says believes that Bafin proposals will enhance its market position.