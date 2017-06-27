Fitch Rates Voya Financial Inc.'s Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Voya Financial, Inc.'s (Voya) issuance of $400 million of 3.125% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024. Voya's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is unaffected by this action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is equivalent to the ratings assigned to Voya's existing senior unsecured debt, and reflects standard notching based on Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch expect