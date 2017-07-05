July 5 Cme Group Inc

* Cme group reached average daily volume of 16.5 million contracts in second-quarter 2017, up 7 percent from second-quarter 2016

* Says cme group second-quarter 2017 options volume averaged 3.6 million contracts per day, up 21 percent versus second-quarter 2016

* Cme group -quarterly average daily volume in energy and metals- reached open interest of 129 million contracts on june 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: