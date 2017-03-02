March 2 Cme Group Inc

* February 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 18.4 million contracts, down 1 percent from a strong February 2016.

* Open interest at end of February was 118 million contracts, up 6 percent from end of February 2016.

* February 2017 options volume averaged 3.8 million contracts per day, up 9 percent versus February 2016