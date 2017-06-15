Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 15 Cme Group Inc:
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
* FX futures, options products reached record volume of 2.5 million contracts on June 14 versus previous record of 2.3 million contracts set on March 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
TEL AVIV, June 22 Israel's parliament is due to hold the first of three votes on Monday on a law that would ban the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel.
SHANGHAI, June 22 China's blue-chips extended gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index, but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened sentiment.