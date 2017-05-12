BRIEF-Tribune Media announces expected share of proceeds as result of CareerBuilder sale
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis
May 12 CME Group Inc:
* CME Group announces record open interest of 125.7 million contracts
* Set a total open interest of 125.7 million contracts on May 11, 2017
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)