BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 CME Group Inc:
* CME lowers maintenance margins for RBOB gasoline futures (RB) by 8.2 percent to $3,900 per contract from $4,250 for June 2017
* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on May 4
* CME says all initial margin rates are 110 percent of these levels (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.