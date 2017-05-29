BRIEF-Macandrews & Forbes effected open market purchases Revlon's class A common stock
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
May 29 Canadian National Railway Co
* Cn and tcrc-cty reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in canada
* Canadian national railway co- reached atentative agreement to renew labour contract for about 3,000 cn conductors, yard operations employees in canada
* Details of agreement withheld pending ratification by tcrc members, process expected to take about 60 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing
WASHINGTON, June 21 Oil will continue to flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline through the summer while authorities conduct additional review of the environmental impact, after a judge on Wednesday ordered more hearings in coming months.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.