* Cn and tcrc-cty reach tentative agreement on new labour contract for conductors in canada

* Canadian national railway co- reached atentative agreement to renew labour contract for about 3,000 cn conductors, yard operations employees in canada

* Details of agreement withheld pending ratification by tcrc members, process expected to take about 60 days