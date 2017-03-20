BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Canadian National Railway Co
* CN reaches tentative labour agreement with IBEW union representing signals and communications employees in Canada
* Says details of tentative agreement are being withheld pending ratification by union's membership
* Canadian National Railway Co - agreement to renew labour contract for approximately 700 CN signals and communications employees in Canada
* Says CN expects to hear results of IBEW's ratification vote in May
* Canadian National Railway Co says negotiated tentative agreement to renew labour contract for about 700 CN signals and communications employees
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams