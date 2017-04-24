UPDATE 2-Steel maker Nucor forecasts 2nd-qtr earnings below estimates
* Warns of weakness in steel mills unit (Compares profit with analyst estimates; updates shares)
April 24 Canadian National Railway Co:
* CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.15
* Q1 earnings per share C$1.16
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$3.206 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share C$4.95 to C$5.10
* Canadian National Railway Co - increased its 2017 capital program by C$100 million to C$2.6 billion
* Canadian National Railway -carloadings for quarter increased by nine per cent to 1,368 thousand, rail freight revenue per carload decreased by 1 percent
* Canadian National Railway Co qtrly operating ratio of 59.4 per cent, an increase of 0.5 of a point from prior-year quarter
* Qtrly revenue ton-miles increased by 14 per cent from year-earlier quarter
* Canadian National Railway - assumes 2017/2018 grain crops in both canada and united states will be in line with their respective five-year averages
* Says now assuming that North American industrial production for year will increase by approximately two per cent
* Canadian National Railway Co - now assumes total rtms in 2017 will increase by approximately 10 per cent versus 2016
* Canadian National Railway Co -assumes U.S. Housing starts in range of 1.25 million units and u.s. Motor vehicle sales of about 17.5 million units in FY
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$5.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening