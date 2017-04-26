BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 26 Canadian National Railway Co
* Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
* Says purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016
* Says will enter into an agreement with a third party to repurchase common shares through daily purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
June 15 Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc , Bloomberg reported on Thursday.