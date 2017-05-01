BRIEF-Elanor Retail Property Fund updates on acquisition of Gladstone Square Shopping Centre
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
May 1 CNA Financial Corp:
* CNA Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.87
* Q1 earnings per share $0.96
* CNA Financial Corp - qtrly property and casualty operations net written premiums $ 1,632 million versus $1,668 million
* CNA Financial Corp qtrly property & casualty operations' net operating income was $268 million for Q1 2017 as compared with $207 million in prior year quarter
* Qtrly book value per share $43.15 versus $44.25 at Q4 end
* CNA Financial Corp qtrly total life and group non-core total operating revenue $ 331 million versus $318 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CNA Financial Corp - property & casualty operations' combined ratio for q1 was 97.2pct; 94.8pct excluding impact of small business premium adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
WELLINGTON, June 15 New Zealand's economy grew less than expected in the first quarter of 2017 after the first fall in construction output in two years, suggesting the economy could be poised for softer growth but with the housing market staying uncomfortably tight.