April 24 CNFC Overseas Fisheries Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 4 million yuan to 4.5 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(10.6 million yuan)

* Says increased gross profit as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/w867hG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)