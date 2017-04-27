April 27 CNH Industrial says:

* Q1 operating profit of industrial activities $219 million, up 23 percent year-on-year, with an operating margin of 4.1 percent

* Q1 net sales of industrial activities $5.38 billion, up 6.1 percent, helped by a strong rebound in demand for agricultural equipment in Latin America

* confirms 2017 guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)