BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017
April 27 CNH Industrial NV:
CNH Industrial NV - unit case New Holland Industrial redeeming all of outstanding $636.1 million aggregate principal amount of 7⅞% senior notes due 2017
CNH Industrial NV - 2017 notes will be redeemed in full on June 1, 2017 at a price equal to 100% of principal amount thereof
Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9
Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027