April 27 CNH Industrial NV:

* CNH Industrial NV - unit case New Holland Industrial redeeming all of outstanding $636.1 million aggregate principal amount of 7⅞% senior notes due 2017

* CNH Industrial NV - 2017 notes will be redeemed in full on June 1, 2017 at a price equal to 100% of principal amount thereof Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: