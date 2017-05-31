BRIEF-Snipp enters 12-month extension of music licenses from customer
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing
May 31 (Reuters) -
* CNN says has terminated agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on New Year's eve program- tweet
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 Facebook said it would not disclose information about political campaign advertising or related data such as how many users click on ads and if advertising messages are consistent across demographics, despite arguments from political scientists who want the data for research.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private term loan offers