Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 Cno Financial Group Inc
* Ed Bonach to retire as CEO of CNO Financial group; Gary Bhojwani named CEO successor and to CNO board of directors
* Bhojwani will join board effective immediately, and will continue as CNO's president throughout transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce proposed notes offering
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungarian haulier Waberer's International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, in which it plans to raise about 45-50 million euros in capital to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link.