CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
May 1 Cnx Coal Resources Lp
* CNX Coal Resources LP announces results for the first quarter 2017
* Qtrly coal sales improved 29% to 1.7 million tons, compared to year-ago period
* CNX Coal Resources LP - 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance increases to $95 million-$115mln
* CNX Coal Resources LP sees 2017 coal sales of 6.4-6.9 million tons
* Qtrly total revenue and other income $83.3 million versus $59.8 million
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - diluted $0.50
* CNX Coal Resources Lp sees 2017 maintenance capital expenditures of $30 million-$34 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $79.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.
June 14 A J.P. Morgan Chase & Co employee filed a federal sex discrimination complaint on Thursday accusing the bank of discriminating against fathers by giving them paid parental leave on different terms than mothers based on a stereotype that women should care for children.