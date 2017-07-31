FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
July 31, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly net income $0.40/LP unit - SEC filing‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources Lp

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.40 - SEC filing‍​

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly coal sales improve 10 pct to 1.7 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - for remainder of 2017, expect demand for production to increase in domestic markets‍​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - maintaining our sales volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017

* CNX Coal Resources LP - during quarter, contracted additional tons for 2018, bringing total contracted position to 68 pct of expected sales volumes for 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2uOEB3v) Further company coverage:

