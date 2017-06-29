June 29 Co-operative Bank Plc:

* Capital raising plan

* ‍As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27

* ‍existing qualifying shareholders of bank will be eligible to subscribe for up to 12.5 mln stg of 250 mln stg equity capital raise​

* ‍Existing qualifying shareholders will not be able to enter into backstop arrangements​

* Interest due to be paid on bank's 250 mln stg 8.5 pct fixed rate notes due July 2025 on July 1 will be paid when due with terms of 2025 notes​