April 6 Co-op

* Ceo says "very supportive" of bank sale process, "hopeful a good bidder will come forward"

* Ceo says need to strike balance between suppporting suppliers and keeping a lid on inflation

* Ceo says tracking inflation in food at 1.5-2 percent at moment, inflation growth has slowed slightly in last few weeks

* Says writedown on co-op bank value not influenced by any discussions with co-op bank

* Ceo says as a minority shareholder expects to "get some value" if the bank is sold

* Ceo says profitability in core business in the next 12 months "will be close to where it is today" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)