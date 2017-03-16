March 16 Co-operative Bank Of Kenya Ltd :

* FY 2016 profit before tax of 17.7 billion shillings versus 15.4 billion shillings year ago

* Says board of directors recommended for approval by the AGM payment of dividend of 0.80 shillings per every ordinary share

* Says FY 2016 total interest income grew by 15% from 36.8 billion shillings to 42.3 billion shillings Source : j.mp/2mxOige Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)