Feb 15 Co-Prosperity Holdings Limited

* Refers to announcements in relation to MOU and sale and purchase agreement between unit, Gu capital, century galaxy international and gu shangcong

* CPIL exercised its rights to terminate agreement by serving a termination letter to parties on 15 feb 2017

* Termination of agreement will not have any material adverse impact on existing business of group