Daimler’s Uber rival mytaxi expands into Romania
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.
May 26 Coach Inc:
* Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash
* Coach Inc - tender offer will expire at 11:59 P.M. Edt on June 23, 2017, unless extended
* Coach Inc - Chelsea Merger Sub Inc, has commenced a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of Kate Spade & Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said two Iranian privately owned airlines on Thursday had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.