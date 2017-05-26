May 26 Coach Inc:

* Coach Inc launches tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash

* Coach Inc - tender offer will expire at 11:59 P.M. Edt on June 23, 2017, unless extended

* Coach Inc - Chelsea Merger Sub Inc, has commenced a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of common stock, par value $1.00 per share, of Kate Spade & Company