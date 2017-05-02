UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Coach Inc
* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results consistent with expectations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 sales $995 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.02 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Says maintains fiscal 2017 guidance
* Qtrly international coach brand sales totaled $430 million compared to $448 million a year ago
* Says coach brand north america comparable store sales increased 3% in q3
* Says strategic actions in north america wholesale channel negatively impacted sales growth by about 150 basis points.
* Qtrly greater china sales declined 2% versus prior year in dollars and increased 2% on a constant currency basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources