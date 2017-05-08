PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 Coach Inc:
* Coach Inc to acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share in cash
* Coach Inc- acquisition expected to be accretive in fiscal 2018 and to reach double-digit accretion by fiscal 2019 on a non-GAAP basis
* Coach Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Kate Spade & Company and Coach Inc
* Coach Inc - deal for total transaction value of $2.4 billion.
* Coach Inc - deal to reach double-digit accretion by fiscal 2019 on a non-GAAP basis
* Coach Inc - transaction is not subject to a financing condition
* Coach Inc - Coach has secured committed bridge financing from BofA Merrill Lynch
* Coach-$2.4 billion purchase price expected to be funded by a combination of senior notes, bank term loans and approximately $1.2 billion of excess Coach cash
* Coach Inc - believe co can realize a run rate of approximately $50 million in synergies within three years of deal closing
* Coach - cost synergies will be realized through scale and inventory management, optimization of Kate Spade's supply chain network
* Coach Inc - plan to reduce sales in Kate Spade's wholesale disposition and online flash sales channels
* Coach Inc - Coach's financial advisor is Evercore Group L.L.C.; Kate Spade & Company's financial advisor is Perella Weinberg Partners LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 Specialty material company Celanese Corp said on Sunday it agreed with private equity firm Blackstone Group LP to combine their cellulose acetate tow units to form a bigger supplier of the material used in cigarette filters.
June 18 UAE state fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice for approval to buy the rest of the partially-owned Viceroy Hotel Group from Jho Low, a financier linked by prosecutors to Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.