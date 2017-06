March 1 CoAssets Ltd

* Dan Smith to step down as executive director with effect from 1 Mar 2017

* Tommy Teo to step down as CFO with effect from 1 Mar 2017

* Nicholas Ong to step down as non-executive chairman with effect from 1 Mar 2017

* Nicholas Ong will hand over reins to Getty Goh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: