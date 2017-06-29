BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Coastal Greenland Ltd
* profit for year attributable to owners of company was about hk$707 million versus loss of hk$123 million
* Coastal greenland ltd - revenue for year amounted to about hk$1,131 million, up 46% from last year
* Contracted sales for year amounted to about hk$3.74 billion, a decrease of 3% from last year
* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2tth20D) Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery