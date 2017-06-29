June 29 Coastal Greenland Ltd

* ‍profit for year attributable to owners of company was about hk$707 million versus loss of hk$123 million​

* Coastal greenland ltd - revenue for year amounted to about hk$1,131 million, up 46% from last year

* Contracted sales for year amounted to about hk$3.74 billion, a decrease of 3% from last year

* Board does not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended 31 march 2017