May 17 Coats Group Plc :

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 group sales up 5 percent year-on-year

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 industrial sales up 7 percent year-on-year

* For period 1 January to 30 April 2017 crafts sales down 5 percent year-on-year

* Now expects to deliver 2017 full year results ahead of management's previous expectations

* "U.S. handknitting market has started to improve, with a return to point of sale growth at key retail customers in recent months"