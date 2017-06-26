June 26 First Cobalt Corp:
* Cobalt one to merge with first cobalt
* Deal implies a total transaction value of approximately
$140 million on a fully diluted in money basis
* Cobalt One shareholders to receive 0.145 of Co's common
share for each cobalt one ordinary share,representing equivalent
of a$0.11/co1 share
* Co intends to acquire all of issued and outstanding common
shares of cobalt one by way of a court approved scheme of
arrangement
* Following completion of arrangement, it is intended that
co's board will be reconstituted to include Cobalt One chairman
Paul Matysek
* Cobalt One shareholders will maintain a majority stake in
MergeCo
* Co's board will be reconstituted to include cobalt one
executive director Jason Bontempo,Robert Cross and some or all
of current co board members
* Arrangement to constitute a reverse-takeover of First
Cobalt under policies of TSXV
