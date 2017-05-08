UPDATE 1-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
May 8 Cobaltech Mining Inc
* Cobaltech makes final payment for duncan kerr project and begins pilot testing
* Cobaltech mining inc - 3.4 million common shares of company were issued at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to trio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds comment)
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments