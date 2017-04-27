April 27 Cobham Plc
* Group's trading performance in Q1 of year was in line with
board's expectations
* Cobham is in early stages of enhancing operational and
financial discipline, prioritising control and execution,
customer focus, leadership and simplification
* Group has also commenced its review of breadth and shape
of its portfolio and expects to provide an update to market in
its interim results expected to be published on 3 August 2017.
* Overall, board's expectations for group performance this
financial year remain unchanged and it reaffirms previous
guidance for 2017
* Group expects to announce results of rights issue and
commencement of trading in fully paid new ordinary shares on 5
May 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Alistair Smout)