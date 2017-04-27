April 27 Cobham Plc

* Group's trading performance in Q1 of year was in line with board's expectations

* Cobham is in early stages of enhancing operational and financial discipline, prioritising control and execution, customer focus, leadership and simplification

* Group has also commenced its review of breadth and shape of its portfolio and expects to provide an update to market in its interim results expected to be published on 3 August 2017.

* Overall, board's expectations for group performance this financial year remain unchanged and it reaffirms previous guidance for 2017

* Group expects to announce results of rights issue and commencement of trading in fully paid new ordinary shares on 5 May 2017