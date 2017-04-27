BRIEF-THL Credit raises $511 mln collateralized loan obligation
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
April 27 Cobiz Financial Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Cobiz Financial Inc - net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (NII) was $32.5 million for Q1 of 2017, an increase of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* THL Credit raises $511 million collateralized loan obligation
* Guggenheim Investments places 39 ETFS on the new no-transaction-fee ETF platform by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Source text for Eikon:
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: