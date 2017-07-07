July 7 Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd

* clarifies recent media reports

* at this time Woolworths has chosen not to range Coca-Cola No Sugar.

* in relation to Domino's decision not to renew their product supply arrangement with co, "we respect their decision to do so"

* neither of these decisions are material to performance of Coca-Cola Amatil Group.