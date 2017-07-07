UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 7 Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd
* clarifies recent media reports
* at this time Woolworths has chosen not to range Coca-Cola No Sugar.
* in relation to Domino's decision not to renew their product supply arrangement with co, "we respect their decision to do so"
* neither of these decisions are material to performance of Coca-Cola Amatil Group. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources