UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Coca-cola Amatil Ltd
* Coca-Cola Amatil australian beverages management update
* Barry O'Connell, managing director Australian beverages, will step down from his role to return to europe
* Peter Mcloughlin will step into role of managing director Australian beverages pending completion of full internal and external search Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources