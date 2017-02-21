UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Coca-cola Amatil Ltd:
* Would invest around $90 million over three years to remodel its supply chain across Australia
* Will make a $90 million investment at Richlands in Queensland.
* Investment will include a new glass production line and new dairy and juice production capacity.
* Will be closing our South Australian manufacturing facilities, principally at Thebarton, in 2019
* In addition to Richlands, other manufacturing activities would also shift to Kewdale in Western Australia, Moorabbin in Victoria, and Northmead in NSW
* Watkins said approximately 180 employees and contractors were affected by decision
* Closure of manufacturing facilities in South Australia will deliver a further $20 million in cost savings from 2020
* Also expected to be approximately $50 million of one-off costs associated with this program
* "Some permanent staff will be redeployed to other positions within company"
* "Coca-Cola Amatil will maintain a strong workforce and presence in south australia after 2019" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources