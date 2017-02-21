Feb 22 Coca-cola Amatil Ltd

* final dividend declared of 25.0 cents per share

* "it is anticipated that from 2017, franking will be lower than current levels"

* "continue to target mid-single digit eps growth in line with our shareholder value proposition."

* "we will commence an on-market share buy-back program of up to $350 million from late march 2017"