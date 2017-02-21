UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Coca-cola Amatil Ltd
* final dividend declared of 25.0 cents per share
* "it is anticipated that from 2017, franking will be lower than current levels"
* "continue to target mid-single digit eps growth in line with our shareholder value proposition."
* "we will commence an on-market share buy-back program of up to $350 million from late march 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources